Judge to release video of fight that killed North Broward inmate to family

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a man died behind bars, a judge made a key decision in favor of relatives on Tuesday.

The Broward County judge is now set to release a video of the incident that led to the death of that inmate, but not to the public.

Kevin Desir, 43, was a mentally ill inmate who died a week after getting into a fight with jail officers inside the North Broward facility.

The family’s attorney said releasing the video of the incident could help determine what actually caused Desir’s death.

The judge ruled it will be released but only to the family and their attorney.

“The Desir video is a public record and just because BSO has taken a public record and put it in their file does not make it anything other than a public record, and they’re not allowed to use the exemption,” said the attorney.

Desir was set to go on trial for charges of criminal mischief and marijuana possession.

The deputies involved in the fight have not yet been identified.

