FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the two people accused in the killing a Fort Lauderdale couple inside their home is asking to be let out of jail on bond.

Maurice Newson appeared in court on Thursday to ask a judge to give him bond in the double murder case of Major and Claudette Melvin, an elderly couple killed in their Fort Lauderdale home in March.

In court, prosecutors showed evidence of the crime scene and detective interviews conducted with Newson to counter the judge’s claim that the 30-year-old suspect is dangerous to the community.

One of the detectives testified how officers found both victims shot to death inside the home.

“Where was she?” asked the prosecutor.

“She was in the dining room,” said FLPD Detective Leanne Swisher. “Her head was between two vacuums, and her feet around the table. There was a little brown staining on her shirt, and then, if you looked real close, you could see that there was a deep sight that her shirt where the bullet has gone through the shirt and into her body and into her chest.”

Prosecutors also played surveillance video of an armed robbery for which they said Newson was responsible.

Newson and his former girlfriend, Jalisa Hill, are accused of conspiring and murdering the couple.

Hill is the granddaughter of the elderly couple, and she lived with them at the time. She was also arrested and charged back in September.

“Ms. Hill, you are here pursuant to a grand jury indictment, and the charges are two counts of murder in the first degree,” said the presiding judge at the time.

Hill also appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing and will return in February.

According to detectives, Newson murdered the elderly couple, then stole their car and sold it to a tow yard for $200.

Police were able to track his cellphone to the crime scene.

Family members of the murdered couple just want the people responsible to be held accountable.

“The Bible said money is the root of all evil. If I could say something to my parents right now, that your soul can rest now because, trust me, justice will be served,” said Dennis Parker, Claudette’s son.

Newson and Hill both face two counts of murder. Newson also faces other charges for that alleged car theft.

The judge told Newson’s attorney that the decision will be delayed until Feb. 7 when another hearing will take place.

