FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Confessed Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz’s penalty trial is set to get underway in just a couple weeks.

The judge, Tuesday, set aside three weeks for jury selection, which will begin Monday, April 4.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the Parkland shootings, but a jury must decide if he will be put to death or receive a life sentence without parole.

He opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Fourteen students and three staff members were killed.

Seventeen others were injured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.