FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County’s Sheriff Gregory Tony is getting his own lesson in the law.

A judge on Monday ruled that Tony should be reprimanded and complete an ethics training course.

The judge’s ruling comes two years after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission claimed Tony did not disclose a suspended driver’s license in a series of applications over the years.

The ruling said Tony’s Pennsylvania driver license was suspended in 1998 and Tony failed to disclose that information when applying and re-applying for driver’s licenses over the years.

In the 31-page ruling, the judge wrote “It is recommended that Respondent be found in violation of failing to maintain good moral character,” and “the appropriate sanction should be a written reprimand, an 18-month period of probationary status and a requirement that Respondent complete Commission-approved ethics training.”

The judge’s ruling goes to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission for a final decision.