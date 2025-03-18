POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bail for a woman accused of being inebriated behind the wheel during a fatal hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

37-year-old Ashley Bowen was charged with manslaughter after she struck Sal and Patricia Marciante earlier this month.

She appeared in a Broward County bond court Tuesday morning, hoping to be released later.

The family of the victims involved, however, says she does not deserve to be let out.

“This is not your typical hit and run where she hit a pole or a car,” Antonia Marciante, Sal’s brother, told the jury. “She ran over a human being. Twice.”

According to Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Bowman was drunk when she hit the Marciantes in Pompano Beach on the night of March 7.

Antonio told 7News at the time that the couple was taking a walk at the intersection of East Atlantic Boulevard and North Pompano Beach Boulevard when they were struck.

The two were quickly rushed to Broward Health North, where Patricia, unfortunately, would not survive.

“When she got transported to the hospital, the doctor said the damage of her being run over by both tires was so intense there was nothing they could do,” said Antonio.

BSO says Bowen then fled the scene after the crash, heading north before officials located and arrested her a few hours later.

The details were disturbing enough for a judge to determine Bowen would remain behind bars throughout the duration of her trial.

“The defendant will remain in custody on a no-bond hold until this case is resolved,” said the judge.

Sal, still in the hospital, survived with serious injuries. He is expected to undergo surgery in the next few days.

