FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A request to lower the bond of a driver accused of causing a crash that claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl has been rejected after a day in court.

Twenty-six-year-old Chevon Graham appeared in court on Tuesday hoping he would be released from jail on a lower bond.

But the family of 6-year-old Harlow Tran, the little girl who lost her life in a Coral Springs crash, made an emotional plea to the judge against it.

“I sit in my living room every day and I see her butterfly urn and I just want to hold her again, Chevon,” said Samari Curbelo.

The mother told the judge she couldn’t imagine living with the weight of the grief and then knowing the man, charged with her daughter’s death, was given a break and a chance at freedom.

“Judge, I would like you to consider not reducing the bond because Chevon Graham could make the bond and have a taste of freedom and my Harlow won’t,” said Curbelo.

Graham’s attorney urged the judge to lower the bond from $226,000 to $100,000.

The suspect’s cousins testified that the family is willing to pitch in money to help bond out their family members.

Graham is accused of running from police on May 5 by driving 107 miles per hour and then crashing into an SUV that was carrying 6-year-old Harlow Tran and her great-grandmother.

Surveillance cameras captured the violent crash in the 8500 block of West Sample Road.

Police said Harlow was in her car seat when the car was split in half and she was thrown from the vehicle.

“Now is not the time for leniency,” said one of Tran’s family members who appeared in court.

Other family members of Tran also appeared to show strong support of force against lowering the bond.

“I ask the court to please protect the community,” said Enrique Perez Jr, the great-uncle of Harlow Tran.

“I want him off the streets. He needs to take accountability,” said Amanda Perez.

After hours of hearing from both sides, the judge wasted no time announcing the decision.

“The defendant’s motion to reduce bond is denied,” the judge said.

In his explanation, the judge said that Graham was a danger to the community and a flight risk. The Jamaican citizen has lived in the U.S. for five years and still has many family members back home including his mother.

The attorney for Tran’s family was pleased with the decision.

“Luckily, justice prevailed today and the motion to reduce the bond was denied,” said John Tolley.

Tolley said this is only the first step in their search for justice.

“I just would like some accountability for the actions that were made because my Harlow had to pay the consequence and she didn’t have to,” said Curbelo.

The judge increased Graham’s bond by about $30,000 after the State Attorney’s Office added additional charges related to this case.

