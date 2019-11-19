Judge in Nikolas Cruz trial denies request to recuse self

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The judge in the trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has opted not to recuse herself.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied on Tuesday a request from Cruz’s attorneys that she disqualify herself.

The defendant’s legal team believed Scherer could not be impartial, claiming she spoke to a prosecutor on the case without telling them.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 13. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

