FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother of a 19-year-old who was gunned down in Fort Lauderdale is outraged after learning that the man accused of killing her daughter is getting a one-day hall pass out of jail.

Alacia Ford took to social media to react to the news that 19-year-old Larry Smith will be able to attend his father’s funeral on Saturday.

“He will be released Saturday, 9 a.m. and have to turn himself back in 7 p.m. the same day,” she said.

Ford told her followers that she disagreed with the judge’s decision to grant short-lived freedom to her daughter’s alleged killer.

“I will never stop fighting for my baby girl. Never stop fighting because I can’t get her back,” she said.

Smith faces a second-degree murder charge, as detectives said, he shot and killed Myrah Zeigler at an Airbnb back in May.

Following the shooting, witnesses said they could hear the commotion.

“I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to shoot you,” said a man. “When I heard the gunshots, I was kind of shocked.”

Smith was arrested a few weeks later and has been sitting in jail since then.

But on Thursday, a judge granted him access to say goodbye to his father.

“Mr. Smith’s request to attend his dad’s funeral on Saturday is granted, so his request to attend a viewing on Friday night is denied,” said the judge.

While the judge’s decision is tough for Ford to deal with, she said she’ll continue fighting for justice and hopes Smith returns to jail.

“I just pray that he does not try to run. I pray that he turn himself in,” said Ford.

During his short release from jail, Smith is required to wear a GPS monitoring service on his ankle.

