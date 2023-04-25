FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The case is closed against a former Broward School’s superintendent. Dr. Robert Runcie was facing one criminal count of perjury after he was accused of lying to a grand jury.

A judge Tuesday dismissed those charges against Runcie.

Runcie was arrested in April of 2021 after a grand jury that was investigating operations of the school district at the time, claimed that he wasn’t truthful in preparing his testimony.

Shortly after Runcie turned himself in and posted bond, he agreed to a separation agreement with the district.

That agreement took effect in the summer of 2021.

Runcie’s attorneys argued that the grand jury was out of scope with his indictment and said that that was not what they were there to do; they were not there to look into the superintendent.

The judge agreed with his attorneys and wrote the following statement that reads, “…it is ordered and judged that the defendant’s second motion to dismiss indictment is granted. The state has the right to appeal this order within 30 days of rendition of this order.”

7News reached out to Runcie’s attorney for comment but has not responded.

Runcie was replaced by Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who was with the district for less than year after reaching a separation agreement herself.

A search for a permanent superintended is underway.

