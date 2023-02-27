HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge Monday afternoon denied a request for a new hearing for former nursing home administrator, Jorge Carballo, who was acquitted in the deaths of nine residents in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

On Friday, a judge granted the acquittal after siding with defense attorneys who argued there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to a jury.

“Jorge was overwhelmed and his family was overwhelmed, they’re just very grateful to the judge for seeing this,” said Carballo’s lawyer, David Frankel.

Carballo’s attorney said he did everything he could, and now that he’s been acquitted, he should be allowed to move on.

“What’s despicable in this case, is that the government continues to pursue Mr. Carballo,” Frankel said. “He is presumed innocent, he’s been innocent all along, and now, we have a ruling from the court that he is adjudicated innocent.”

However, the state attorney’s office requested a rehearing to give the judge a chance to reconsider the acquittal around 9 a.m., Monday.

Carballo is being held responsible for the 12 deaths of elderly residents that were left in the heat for days after power was knocked out at the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood Hills after Hurricane Irma in 2017. He was the administrator of that home.

After two weeks of trial, the state rested its case and the judge agreed with the defense, who requested an acquittal.

The judge wrote: “The state has presented insufficient evidence that the defendant engaged in a course of conduct that was reckless or wanton or that the defendant knew or should have known that his actions and omissions were reasonably likely to lead to the victims’ deaths or cause great bodily injury.”

“It’s been a years-long struggle for him and we always believed when the facts came out everybody would realize he had done everything he could for the people at the nursing home and that there was never any basis to charge him with a crime,” said Frankel.

Earlean Lewis, a niece of Bobby Owens who was one of the elderly patients that died in the nursing home, sees the outcome differently.

“He was the administrator, he had all of these nurses under him. He couldn’t tell them to take them across the street to the hospital?” she said.

During the rehearing, the Broward State Attorney’s Office will present arguments, including Carballo’s failure to move the patients to Memorial Regional Hospital directly across the street, a facility that still had power.

Three nurses were also charged with the death, but those charges were dropped in 2022.

Carballo argues he called Florida Power and Light for help, but reinforcements never came.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.