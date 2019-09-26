Judge denies acquittal of BSO deputy accused of allegedly falsifying report about pepper sprayed teen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of falsifying a police report on a pepper spraying incident involving a teenager has been denied acquittal.

The judge considered the defense attorney’s motion for Deputy Ralph Mackey’s acquittal overnight Wednesday, but the motion was denied Thursday.

Defense attorneys presented their side for Mackey, who faces misdemeanor charges of falsifying a police report after an incident in Tamarac last April, when deputies responded to reports of a fight and took two teens into custody.

One of the teens was Rolle, who was thrown to the ground after being pepper sprayed.

Rolle took the stand Wednesday afternoon.

“The police officers pushed me, and I got up, and I said, I told him, ‘Thank you,'” Rolle said, “and then, after that, he pepper sprayed me.”

The defense attorneys called on witnesses to say that protocols were followed and that deputies are allowed to use force when someone takes a pre-attack posture, which they said Rolle did moments before the incident unfolded.

Mackey’s wife took the stand to defend her husband.

“I love my husband very much,” she said.

Mackey’s verdict is expected to be handed down sometime Thursday afternoon.

