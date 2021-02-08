Judge: Broward school district not responsible for warning about Cruz before Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has scored a legal victory related to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A judge ruled on Monday that the district had no responsibility to warn students and staff about the potential dangers posed by Nikolas Cruz in the weeks and months before the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre.

The judge said the district had no control over Cruz because he was a former student.

Parkland parents sued the district after Cruz killed 17 people on campus.

He is awaiting trial on multiple murder charges. A conviction could bring him the death penalty.

