PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - In a significant development, a judge has granted a motion permitting re-enactments of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The motion, brought forth by attorneys representing several victims’ families, aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired on February 14, 2018, from multiple vantage points.

The families, still grappling with the aftermath of the devastating incident, have expressed a strong desire to witness and hear a detailed account of what transpired during the shooting. By allowing re-enactments, they hope to gain valuable insights and achieve a deeper level of comprehension regarding the tragic events of that day.

In addition to witnessing the re-enactments, the families also seek to locate the specific areas where School Resource Officer Scot Peterson took cover during the shooting.

However, attorneys representing Peterson have objected to the motion.

The families will also be permitted to record their own version of the re-enactment, adding another layer of detail to the investigative process.

