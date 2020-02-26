Jogger suffers leg injury after being chased by coyote at Coral Springs park

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man said he came too close for comfort with a coyote while out jogging at a Coral Springs park, and the encounter landed him in the hospital with a leg injury.

In a phone interview with 7News, Isiah Presendieu said he went out for a jog at the Three Mountains Natural Area on Tuesday.

Of all the things that could happen during a workout at the park, being chased by a wild animal wasn’t one that had crossed his mind.

“I work out Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays,” he said.

On this particular Tuesday, Presendieu said, he and his friends caught the eye of a coyote.

“I started backing up, and then it was creeping up towards [my friend], and then when it noticed me, it started chasing me,” he said, “so that’s when I started running down the hill.”

Presendieu said the coyote continued to run in his direction, and that was when he felt his life was in danger.

“The coyote was still coming toward me,” he said. “I thought it was going to be over with.”

The victim said he fell and badly injured his leg. Another parkgoer then spotted him.

“He had a gun on him,” said Presendieu.

The injured jogger said the witness fired at the coyote, and it ran away.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews transported Presendieu to an area hospital with torn ligaments.

“My leg was, like, paralyzed for 15 seconds,” he said.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say coyotes have been documented in all 67 counties, and they’re certainly no strangers to Broward County. Cellphone video captured a coyote in the backyard of a Coconut Creek home, Feb. 20.

Pictures taken at Three Mountains captured another coyote that was spotted by resident Isabella Catagan several weeks ago.

Catagan said she saw the animal after her dog, Molly, began barking incessantly.

When asked whether she thought the coyote was reacting to Molly’s barks, Catagan replied, “Yeah, he was, like, his ears were up, and he was looking over, like, ‘What is that? Is that a dog?'”

Catagan’s family said they’re going to keep a closer eye on Molly.

As for Presendieu, who had hoped to play college football, recovery will likely take months. He said he’s thankful for the neighbor who scared off that coyote.

“I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” he said.

⚠️⚠️ COYOTE SIGHTINGS! Three Mountains Park will be closed until further notice. Please be cautious when walking your dog in the area. (9200 NW 1st St) If you see a coyote please call our non-emergency number 954-344-1800. pic.twitter.com/eDWtokHqml — Coral Springs, FL (@CoralSpringsFL) February 26, 2020

Late Wednesday night, Coral Springs officials said the Three Mountains Natural Area is closed until further notice in the wake of recent coyote sightings.

FWC officials said attacks on humans by coyotes are extremely rare. They are usually timid animals, and the best course of action to take when spotting one is to make a loud noise.

Presendieu has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.