HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The chief medical officer of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital said they are seeing a big increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in children who are being admitted.

According to hospital staff, most of the children who come into the emergency room are not sick enough to be admitted, but those who are being admitted are experiencing symptoms that are more severe than the ones they have seen in the past.

Right now, there are nine positive cases of COVID-19 at Joe DiMaggio. Five of those children are in the ICU.

“In June, we saw just over 20 positive patients come through the emergency department,” said Dr. Ronald Ford. “That number went to well over 200 in July, and even at this point in the month of August, we’re already up to 160, so we’re well on our way to breaking July’s record.”

Meanwhile, at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, 25 children have been admitted with positive COVID cases. About 18 of them are regular admissions, and seven are in the ICU.

Doctors at both hospitals are telling parents to follow CDC guidelines, especially as children are heading back to school.

Dr. Ford said he knows the guidelines tend to change, but it tends to change because of community spread.

If your child is 12 and over, take them to get vaccinated, doctors advise.

