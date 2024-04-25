HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some special children at a South Florida Hospital were treated to a magic show.

Memorial Regional and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts teamed up on Thursday to put on a dazzling display for pediatric patients and their families at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Dr. Kevin Spencer combines his love for magic, medicine and children.

“They come into a situation where life is hard, and I want them to focus on anything other than life is hard,” said Spencer, “and when you can give somebody hope, just a little bit of hope, that can be so exciting, so encouraging and so motivating for them.”

Spencer added that magic shows light up the young faces of these patients, giving them hope and courage to take on the seemingly impossible.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.