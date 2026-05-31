HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Teen patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital were treated to a special prom and a night of fun.

The patients who could not make it to their school’s prom because of their illness or treatments, stepped into Old Hollywood for the hospital’s 11th annual prom night.

Fifty patients and guests were able to celebrate with friends and family.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.