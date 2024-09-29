HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital went gold this weekend with patients and their families.

The second annual Gold Ribbon Parade was held Saturday at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Children and their families lined up along the route.

The parade featured over 100 police officers and firefighters who were led by Batman.

