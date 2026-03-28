FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital is hosting it’s annual Family Fun Day at Fort Lauderdale’s Bonnet House Museum & Gardens.

The event will let families throughout South Florida stroll through the grounds at the estate.

The spring celebration features live sculpting demonstrations and an artifact treasure hunt.

The event also features the Gold Coast Youth Orchestra playing in a live concert on the courtyard.

Admission to the event is $15, and runs until 2 p.m. Saturday.

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