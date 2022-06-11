HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teenage patients at a South Florida hospital enjoyed a night to remember in Hollywood.

7News cameras captured the young revelers at A Prom to Remember, held Friday night at the Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center.

This year’s gala, hosted by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, had an “Arabian Nights” theme.

The annual event gives patients who may have been unable to attend their high school prom a chance to dress up and dance the night away with friends, and hopefully forget their medical issues, at least for one magical evening.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.