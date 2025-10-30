HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Halloween painting party has given young patients the opportunity to show their spooky creativity for a good cause.

City Furniture partnered with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital hosted their annual “Pink Pumpkins Painting Party” on Thursday in Hollywood.

Children were able to use their imagination and Halloween spirit to decorate their pumpkins in a variety of ways.

The event combines the joy of spooky season with the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During the event, the children received a visit from Florida Panthers’ mascot Stanley C. Panther.

