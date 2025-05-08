HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A hospital in Broward County surprised mothers in their neonatal intensive care unit with a special Mother’s Day gift.

The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation partnered with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for their annual baby shower.

Thirty NICU moms were treated to a love-filled day on Thursday, complete with a brunch buffet, pampering experiences including manicures and a full suite of essential baby supplies.

“It makes me feel pampered and that people do care because, you know, like sometimes you feel so alone in this NICU journey,” said baby shower attendee Brigitt Ruiz. “You feel like you’re the only one going through this, and then to see people go out of their way to give this to people going in the NICU, it’s amazing. I’m so grateful.”

The baby shower at Joe DiMaggio was founded by Super Bowl champion Lawrence Guy. It’s a full-circle moment for the Miami-based philanthropist, as he gives back to the same hospital his son was born on Mother’s Day weekend in 2023.

