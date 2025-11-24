FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday wonderland took over Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale as Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital held their annual Winterfest.

7News cameras captured happy families taking in the day of holiday fun.

The event, presented by the Seminole Hard Rock, featured boat rides, live entertainment and community booths.

7News is a proud sponsor of the event, helping bring the community together to kick off the holiday season.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.