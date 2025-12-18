HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital celebrated the holiday season with its young patients.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital held its third annual holiday parade. A festive convoy of fire trucks arrived at the hospital decorated in holiday spirit.

Santa Claus made an appearance as well, taking a ride on a fire truck ladder to wave at the children who watched from their hospital room window inside.

The jolly figure also took the chance to speak to the patients who were able to make it outside about their Christmas wish list.

In a comedic relief for those at the event, the Grinch appeared at the hospital and attempted to steal Santa’s bag of toys and a Christmas tree. But Hollywood Police officers didn’t let him get far and quickly took him into custody, restoring the holiday spirit.

Children who attended the event said it was a magical time.

“Fun!” said one child.

“It feels so nice to be outside and get some fresh air,” said a second child.

