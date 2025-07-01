MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The staff at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital brought the traditional Fourth of July barbecues indoors for their youngest patients, with an adorable twist.

Nurses helped the young patients dress up in barbecue-themed costumes, like hamburgers, French fries, ketchup, mustard and watermelon.

One child was even dressed as a chef, complete with their own “kiss the cook” sign.

Hospital staff helped bring the Independence Day celebrations to create magical moments and memories for families with toddlers who can’t be home for the holiday.

