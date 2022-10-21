SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 will be holding its event at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway, next week.

Potential job opportunities will be located in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties. Employers at the job fair will be doing on the spot interviews as well as making job offers.

There will be 65 companies that will be in attendance, which include some of the following:

Florida Panthers/FLA Live Arena

CareMax

United Way Broward/Mission United

Cox Media Group

NationsBenefits

Sawgrass Mills

Seminole Public Safety Department

The job fair will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.

To register, click here.

