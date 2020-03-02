Job News to hold mega job fair in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Job News USA will be holding a mega job fair in Sunrise.

The job fair will be held at the BB&T Center located at One Panther Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Job seekers will get the chance to meet with employers for job opportunities from over 50 companies, including the Florida Panthers, City Furniture, Sawgrass Mills, Norwegian Cruise Line, American Express and more.

Job-seekers must dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Due to coronavirus concerns and to prevent the spread the germs, job-seekers do not have to sign in or register at the event.

Job News will be installing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the entire fair, and they strongly advise anyone showing any signs of illness to stay home.

For more information and to pre-register for the job fair, click here.

