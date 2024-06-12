DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Danny Jacobson, a World War II veteran whose story of service was recently featured on 7News on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 105.

Jacobson, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, played a crucial role in liberating a Nazi concentration camp near the end of the war.

A Jewish American, he wrote a letter to his wife on Adolf Hitler’s personal stationery, which he found in Hitler’s Munich apartment.

Jacobson reflected on the moment in a recent interview with 7News’ Karen Hensel.

Danny Jacobson: “Hitler would turn in his grave if he knew a Jew was writing on his stationery. I expressed my feelings on it.”

Karen: “Almost 80 years later, you light up, and I think you still get a kick out of it.”

Danny Jacobson: “Oh, I still do. Oh yeah.”

Decades later, his letter was rediscovered and is now preserved at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Born on April 12, 1919, in Baltimore and raised in Oklahoma, Jacobson had been a South Florida resident since the 1970s. He is survived by his family and friends at Oakmonte Village of Davie.

