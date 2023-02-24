HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish communities in South Florida and across the U.S. are on alert as hate groups plan an antisemitic “Day of Hate.” They include messages of hate and graffiti, which continues to be a troubling trend in the area.

Antisemitic protesters shouted at theatergoers attending a Broadway show in New York, and similar scenes might play out across the country Saturday as a hate group calls for a “Day of Hate.”

Security officials have been monitoring the activity since January.

“There’s no specific threat to any one Jewish community, any one Jewish organization or any individuals,” said Brad Orsini, of Secure Community Network.

Orsini, who works to keep Jewish organizations safe across the country, said to keep an eye out, but to not let the hate win.

“We want them to be aware, we want them to be aware that this may happen, but we don’t want them to be afraid,” Orsini said.

The New York Police Department shared one of the group’s posts in their warning to residents where hate organizers said, “A national day of activism is set for Feb. 25. Make sure your voices are heard loud and clear.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that those voices are not welcomed here.

“And I want to be perfectly clear, there is no place for hate of any kind in Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava said.

There have been several instances of antisemitism in South Florida.

A swastika was projected on a building in West Palm Beach, and hate flyers and pamphlets were tossed around in various neighborhoods.

Earlier this month, a Jewish man was punched while riding his bicycle along the sidewalk.

As some are calling for a day of hate, Orsini said to ignore them.

“Most importantly, we don’t want them to engage that group in any way, shape or form,” he said. “It’s going to do nobody any good to banter with their rhetoric.”

Law enforcement agencies have been put on alert.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out a special statewide bulletin, telling law enforcement agencies to step up their patrols and keep a close eye on things.

There are also warnings to anyone who may commit violence towards religious groups.

A person who does will be arrested and prosecuted.

