FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A JetBlue flight traveling from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale had a turbulent journey Monday morning as it approached its destination.

According to a statement from the airline, the sudden and severe turbulence rattled everyone onboard, injuring seven passengers and one crew member.

Despite the turbulent conditions, the skilled flight crew managed to safely land the aircraft at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft has been taken out of service for a thorough inspection.

