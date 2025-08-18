(WSVN) - JetBlue announced that they will be expanding their flights to Florida.

Starting this winter flights will be available from New York and Boston to Vero Beach, Daytona Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers.

Those flights will be seasonal and run through April.

For South Florida flyers the airline company announced that there will be flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to the Dominican Republic, and those flights will be available through January.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.