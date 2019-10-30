JetBlue boots passenger from plane diverted to FLL after she yells about plane crashing

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An international JetBlue flight was forced to land at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to eject a passenger who was yelling that the plane was going to crash.

A cellphone video taken from inside the plane, which was diverted during a flight from the Dominican Republic to New York City Tuesday night, showed a woman being escorted off by an air marshal as she screamed about the plane crashing into the water even though the plane was already on the ground at the airport.

“You don’t believe me! It’s gonna crash! You guys believe me, it’s gonna crash! Look at your monitors, we’re in the water!” she screamed.

The woman was taken for a mental health evaluation.

