FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jet plane went off the runway while attempting to take off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

Firefighters said the aircraft experienced an issue with the landing gear.

Fourteen people were on board at the time.

One person suffered minor injuries but refused transport.

