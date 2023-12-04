FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were on the scene of a traffic crash where a Jeep collided with a house in Fort Lauderdale.

Live video footage showed the crashed Jeep as it managed to maneuver around a swimming pool and rested inside the home, located at 2340 SW 36th Ave.

The driver, identified as a woman, was trapped inside the vehicle but was extracted from the car and taken to Broward Hospital.

Officials have been contacted to establish whether the house is unsafe to live in.

No injuries inside the residence have been reported at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.