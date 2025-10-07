DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a semi-truck lost control on Interstate 595 just east of the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday morning.

Due to wet roads, the truck jackknifed, rupturing a fuel tank, and spilled gallons of gas along the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries have been reported.

The two right lanes are currently closed as crews continue cleanup efforts.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.