Jack & Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale gives meals to students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jack & Jill Children’s Center teamed up with Feeding South Florida to package and distribute nutritious meals to students who are out of school in Fort Lauderdale.

Those who took part in the food distribution passed out breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 at no cost, Saturday.

Organizers said they had enough meals to feed 200 children, adding that they plan to do the giveaway again at a future date.

