FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - About 140 elementary school students received a scholarship surprise in Fort Lauderdale, thanks to the Jack & Jill Center

The community-based organization gifted a scholarship fund to children attending the new, state-of-the-art Madelaine Halmos Academy, a private school in Fort Lauderdale serving students from kindegarten through fifth grade.

The students and their families learned about the generous gesture while touring the new building, Thursday.

Philanthropist Steve Halmos said qualifying for this opportunity is simple.

“They have to work hard, they have to stay in school, they have to stay off drugs, they have to get decent grades, and they have to graduate high school,” he said, “but if they’ll do that, they know they have a college scholarship awaiting them when they graduate from high school.”

“I’m happy and excited,” said student Jaden Williams.

Each child who continues their education to graduate from high school as the classes of 2029, 2030 and 2031 will receive a two-year college scholarship from the Jack & Jill Center Opportunity Scholarship Fund.

