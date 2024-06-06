FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some lucky students received a major surprise along with their elementary school diploma on graduation day.

Thirteen fifth graders at Madelaine Halmos Academy in Fort Lauderdale were gifted Thursday with a two-year full ride scholarship from the Jack & Jill Center, a nonprofit provider of early childhood education in Broward County.

Each child who continues their education and graduates from high school will receive a Florida prepaid college scholarship.

“We want to try to help others live the American dream the way we have, and part of living our American dream was the opportunity we had to get a fine education,” said philanthropist Steve Halmos.

The scholarship can be used at any Florida college or university.

Since 2022, 98 students have been awarded Florida prepaid college scholarships from the Jack & Jill Center Opportunity Scholarship Fund.

