FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After historic floods hit Broward County, in some cases, help from Federal Emergency Management Agency won’t be enough.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Center is asking the community to pitch in by donating essentials to its students, families and staff.

“I lost pretty much everything that I own like furniture, clothing for my kids, shoes, clothes, towels, bedding, like the water kept coming. I was doing the best I can do to stop it,” said Shamika Delcine, a flooding victim. “When I go home, I sit there just think what’s going to come next, what’s going to happen to me and my kids, my family?”

To help, the center is collecting food, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, clothing, furniture and appliances.

Monetary donations are also welcomed.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.