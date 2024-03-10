FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead and led officers to take three people into custody.

Cellphone video captured Fort Lauderdale Police officers with guns drawn as they surrounded a home on Northeast 57th Street and 14th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors said the gun violence left them shaken.

“It’s very unsettling. This is a very quiet residential neighborhood,” said area resident Matthew Berry. “These are dead-end streets, and this is the kind of place where people walk their dogs, and their children come out and play, and to hear that there’s a shooting is disturbing at any time.”

Police said the victim was taken to Broward Health Imperial Point, where he died.

As of late Saturday night, it remains unclear whether or not detectives have made any arrests.

