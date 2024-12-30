COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cooper City man is speaking up and demanding accountability one day after, he said, he witnessed several juveniles on ATVs run over dozens of ducks and geese near his home.

Brian Schafler spoke with 7News on Sunday about what he described as a bird massacre.

“They’re all over, all dead. This is horrible,” Schafler is heard saying in cellphone video. “There have to be 50 of them that are dead.”

Schafler took out his cellphone and hit record in a field behind his neighborhood, near Southwest 49th Street and 120th Avenue to document the dead and injured birds, Saturday night.

“Another one, another one, two more. That one is injured and suffering,” Schafler is heard saying in the cellphone video.

Schafler said he was having dinner when he heard recreational vehicles in the back of his home.

“When we looked back, we saw like a side-by-side of [an ATV], going up and killing and slaughtering the Egyptian geese,” he said. “Not only one pass, they came back again again, and they were running them over.”

Schafler said four or five children, possibly high school-aged, were riding the ATVs.

“Where we live, there are maybe, like, 100 geese behind our house, so it was definitely done intentionally,” he said. “They were laughing, they were going back and forth.”

Disturbed and outraged, Schafler called the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“Another one, another one. It’s like a total massacre, another one,” Schafler is heard saying in the cellphone video.

Schafler then gathered the dead birds in his truck and brought them to a BSO station to show them.

BSO deputies said they canvassed the area, writing in a statement:

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.”

“I hope the city can get involved as well, maybe put some barriers behind there, because there are ATVs, more and more behind where we live. There’s a lot of wildlife back there,” said Schafler.

Now Schafler hopes the people responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“Just cruelty, just really, really bad cruelty. I don’t want to see any animal, you know, or anything get injured,” he said.

As of late Sunday night, it remains unclear whether or not BSO detectives plan to charge anyone in connection with this disturbing discovery.

If you have any information on these killings or the juveniles responsible, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

