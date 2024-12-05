MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Five years later, family and friends are still grieving for two innocent bystanders who were killed in the 2019 shootout in Miramar.

Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of the day 27-year-old Frank Ordonez died in a hostage situation and shootout in Miramar.

“It’s on your mind constantly,” said Joe Merino, Ordonez’s stepfather. “It’s something that doesn’t go away. It’s like a bad dream.”

Two armed robbery suspects were trying to run from police after robbing a jewelry store in Coral Gables when they hijacked Ordonez’s UPS truck.

Authorities said Ordonez was killed in a shootout between the hijackers and police.

Another innocent driver on the road, Richard Cutshaw, was killed during the shootout as well.

“Get down. Hey, easy! Get down, get down,” said a police officer to the suspects.

Authorities confirmed the two suspects were also killed during the shootout.

FBI later identified them as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

In November, 7News released a new video of that violent armed robbery that led to a chase and shootout.

Surveillance video captured at least one of those suspects involved in the robbery at Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables. He appeared to be wearing a mask and pointing a gun.

“Put everything in here. Put everything in that bag, everything in that bag,” said one of the suspects.

Home surveillance video shows Ordonez delivering packages nearby.

The video moments later shows two men approaching the UPS truck and holding Ordonez hostage.

That moment sparked the police pursuit that would sadly end Ordonez and Cutshaw’s lives.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said law enforcement officers fired more than 200 rounds and had been told not to get close to the truck because the suspects were firing.

Since that day, four Miami-Dade County Police officers have been indicted.

FDLE agents stated bullets that hit the UPS driver came from each of those officers.

“Frank is not coming back. We know that,” said Merino. “We knew that the minute he died, they wasn’t coming back, but what we been looking for for five years is justice, and that hasn’t happened yet. We’re reserving that word for when it comes time in a court, and hopefully the court will find them guilty, and then we can use that word, justice.”

The four officers who were indicted have status hearings scheduled for January.

