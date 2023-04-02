POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a record-breaking feat for Habitat for Humanity, as more than a dozen families received the keys to their new homes in Pompano Beach.

7News cameras captured homeowner Lashicia Harris as she showed off her brand-new kitchen, Saturday morning.

“This is my home,” she said.

They’re four little words that mean the world to the Harris family.

During a ceremony held earlier in the day, the family of eight walked up to receive the keys to their home.

“The Harris family has totaled, banked over 500 hours of sweat equity into this neighborhood,” said the speaker who introduced them, as the audience erupted in cheers.

Lashicia, her husband and six children are moving from a cramped two-bedroom apartment into a two-story home of their own.

During her speech, she said this is a moment to celebrate.

“Since coming into the Habitat Broward program, not only have I gained wisdom, knowledge and growth, but confidence within myself doing things that I never imagined I would be doing,” she said.

The Harris home is one of 15 in the Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

The generosity of the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation and other sponsors like WSVN and the JM Family all contributed to another successful Habitat for Humanity project.

“It’s a very special day for us because one of our own, Ben and his family, were one of the homeowners,” said JM Family CEO Brent Burns, “and they’ve got a family of six living in a two-bedroom house, and now they’ve got the ability for all of their kids to have more room.”

Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin said this is a partnership that will pay dividends.

“The city of Pompano Beach has been partnering with Habitat for many years. It’s a labor of love for all of us,” he said. “It’s a commitment on our part to make sure that our city has good, stable environments for folks to live in.

The skyrocketing prices of homes across Florida, especially in this part of South Florida, means that Habitat for Humanity of Broward is even more critical.

“Here in Broward County, we are actually the most cost-burden market in the country, so what these families have achieved is just extraordinary,” said Habitat Broward CEO Nancy Robin. “The average median-priced home is close to $600,000. Less than 6% of the population can afford the average-priced home, and Habitat provides hope.”

After working to build their neighbors’ homes, the Harris family has the home Lashicia dreamt of when she was little.

“From a little girl, I used to imagine, I would take my stuffed animals, and each one would be a child, and I would imagine that I’m in this big house and just living life and being a mommy and a wife, so my dream is actually here. It’s a reality,” she said.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

