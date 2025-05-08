FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue team swore in 35 new recruits following 10 intensive weeks of training, a major milestone for the cadets that is also a historic moment for the department.

To the sound of bagpipes, the young cadets walked into an auditorium Thursday as Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Recruit Class 25-01. They’ll leave as professionals.

FLFR Chief Stephen Gollan said this is the city’s the biggest class in years.

“It’s a milestone for our agency, and it’s truly going to change the way that we’re able to provide service to our community,” he said.

The agency aims to put more people on trucks, more help for the roughly 55,000 service calls each year.

The recruits spent two and a half months learning to handle mass casualty events, drive engines and, of course, fight fires.

A 7News crew joined this class as they practiced handling the challenges of working inside a burning building during a training session in April.

A cadet seen wearing a camera during training is Dunya Milaji.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, she said she’s ready.

“We’ve been prepared, we’ve been trained for exactly whatever we expect, whatever comes first. We’re gonna be good,” said Milaji.

Then there’s Cornelius McGillicuddy, son and grandson of former U.S. Sen. Connie Mack III and former U.S. Rep. Connie Mack IV.

McGillicuddy also chose to work for the public — just in a different way.

“I’ve always felt the need to serve my community, growing up in Fort Lauderdale,” he said. “I started with the lifeguard camp, and from there, I met a lot of the guys who were already hired on, and they kind of showed me the way, and I wouldn’t want to serve any other community besides Fort Lauderdale.”

The new recruits said they want to help people at their lowest moments…

As he held his young son in his arms, Luke Yanke said he wants to help other families like his own.

“He’s my everything,” he said as he embraced his child.

But before they go out on the field, these recruits came together to pose for one last group shoot.

Some of the new cadets will begin their first shifts this weekend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.