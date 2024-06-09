POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three South Florida families are finally hearing the two words they have worked so hard to hear — “welcome home” — thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Tiffany Chattman was expressing the joy of not just buying her brand-new home in Pompano Beach but building it.

“I learned to do the roof, I learned to do the shingles, the baseboard, laid the grass,” she said. “We learned the paint; the paint was so much fun.”

The new homeowner is not alone. Three families will have new roofs over their heads, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

“It feels amazing. It’s a blessing to me and my family,” said Chattman. “We’re super, super excited and overjoyed. We can’t thank Habitat and everyone enough.”

The families applied for a process called sweat equity. Habitat and other sponsors give the selectees an interest-free mortgage, at the cost of them constructing their homes brick by brick with the help of volunteers.

The Wadsworth Family Foundation sponsored two of the homes. William Wadsworth Jr. with the foundation said he’s overjoyed to help.

“Oh, that made me feel wonderful, because here’s a family that’s entering a new phase of their life, and this phase of their life, they’re going to be building home equity,” he said. “They’re going to have a sense of pride of ownership, and there’s nothing like coming home after a long day of work and pulling into a driveway that’s your driveway.”

The third home was co-sponsored by the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and the Robert and Laurie Barron Family Foundation.

Habitat Broward CEO Nancy Robin said these homes couldn’t come at a better time.

“The dream of home ownership seems to be slipping away, and we need to make sure that the great empowerer, that homeownership of which this country was built on, doesn’t go away,” she said.

Chattman said her new home means everything to her but even more to her children.

“It means stability, more stability for my kids. They’re older now, and it’s just going to be a blessing for them to actually say, “This is our home,'” she said.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

