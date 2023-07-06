FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and daughter who live in an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale where, police said, a shooting involving minors took place, said bullets came into their unit, as detectives continue their search for the people responsible.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, the 42-year-old mother showed 7News the bullet holes in her front door, window, and concrete wall of her unit, where she’s lived for 20 years.

“It went through my door, through the outside to the door jamb, and I guess the bullet is inside,” she said. “When it was all said and done, it was over 40 rounds.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Wednesday night’s shooting left five people injured. Four of those victims are minors.

Three of the victims remained in Broward Health Medical Center on Thursday following the incident, which took place in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street, at around 8:40 p.m.

The mother, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she was in her bedroom when the shots rang out, and she immediately went looking for her daughter.

“I was in shock, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, where’s my child? Where’s my child? They’re out here shooting,'” she said.

This resident’s 21-year-old daughter said she was outside and was forced to duck behind a car while the shooting was happening.

“I was scared because I have a 1-year-old daughter. It’s not just me and my mom; there’s also a baby, so that’s scary,” said the daughter.

Frantic calls to 911 calls from several women captured the tense moments in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

“Kids were shot, ma’am. Send the ambulance, ma’am,” said one of the callers.

Another caller told the dispatcher that her son was among the victims.

“We have heard that my son got shot, he got shot on his neck,” she said.

The mother who spoke with 7News also dialed 911.

“Some kids were out here shooting, and they done shot my window,” she told a dispatcher.

“This doesn’t make sense, they know it’s freaking kids live over here. What is wrong with y’all?” said another woman who called 911.

Speaking with reporters, FLPS Chief Patrick Lynn said the shooting stemmed from an argument involving two groups of people in the courtyard.

“We had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them,” said Lynn. “As a result, gunfire ensued.”

Four minors and one adult were struck and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, according to the hospital.

As soon as the shots were fired, a woman who said she has lived in the apartment complex for four years rushed to rescue one young victim.

“He had blood all over, so I ran to the side of one of them because that’s my friend’s son, and he was shot in his legs, so we just put pressure on his leg and started calling the paramedics,” she said.

Two minors have since been released from the hospital. The other two minors are listed in serious condition, and the adult patient is listed in critical condition.

The daughter who spoke with 7News said she hopes to move but was grateful for the hurricane-proof window that helped protect her family.

“I’m still not comfortable in my home now because they shot through my door, so I’m still not comfortable in my home, but I can’t just leave at this moment,” she said.

The investigation remains ongoing, as detectives continue to gather information and determine the circumstances that led up to this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

