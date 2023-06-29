HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Hollywood community are concerned over a vandal who has been caught on camera destroying property and breaking into homes.

Hollywood Police have identified the serial vandal as 25-year-old Samantha Caesar, who went on a crime spree around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Area resident Nicole Cunningham said she was one of those who were targeted,

“She must have had one, two, three, four, five and another one on Arthur Street,” she said.

Unfortunately, Cunningham said, her car was not spared.

“We looked in there, and there was a big coral rock, and somebody was like, getting in the small window, and when we looked in there, there was blood all on my car seat and everything,” she said. “Nothing was touched, nothing was stolen, just smashed. It was like out of rage or something.”

Cunningham’s rear-seat window was completely shattered, becoming a major inconvenience for her since she is currently nine months pregnant with twins and is due any day now.

“I kind of had trouble sleeping last night. Every little sound was like, ‘Is that her? Is she coming back? Is she doing this spitefully, like, is she mad?'” said Cunningham.

According to officials, Caesar went from home to home on Roosevelt Street in Hollywood, throwing rocks through cars and even home windows.

“We’re sitting here, and I’m talking to the neighbor over here, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I heard somebody banging on my window last night, like around 4:30 in the morning,'” said Cunningham. “He goes, ‘I went out there, I didn’t see anything, I just saw somebody walking on the street at a really weird, fast pace.'”

A front door surveillance video also captured Caesar attempting a keypad in an apparent attempt to gain entry into a home.

Residents felt shaken up by the disturbances around the neighborhood.

“I was a little scared, just because I have a 7-year-old, and I’m about to bring two babies in, so it’s a little weird,” added Cunningham.

Hollywood Police officers eventually located and arrested Caesar. She faces five counts of burglary and criminal mischief.

“When I looked at the Ring, it looked like a mental health [issue],” said Cunningham. “I just hope she gets help.”

Cunningham also said she will have to pay for her car repairs out of pocket.

Caesar remains at the Broward County Jail and will likely have to undergo a mental health evaluation.

