DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed police pursuit involving a pickup truck that was spotted in Lauderhill ended with an overnight crash and dash in Dania Beach.

According to Lauderhill Police, the stolen white Toyota Tundra crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Anglers Avenue and Griffin Road, early Saturday morning.

The impact left witness EZ Lewis stunned.

“I just walked away by the grace of God, because I was actually right there on the corner at the light, saw the impact,” he said. “It was like out of a movie or something, man.”

Cameras captured the aftermath of the tense pursuit.

Investigators said it started when the stolen Tundra was spotted near West Sunrise Blvd. and Northwest 31st Avenue, at around 3 a.m.

Officers followed the vehicle to Interstate 95 and Griffin Road, and this is where they attempted to conduct a felony traffic stop.

The driver of the Tundra stopped the truck, and as the officers began to exit their vehicles, the driver hit the gas.

“Come barreling down the street, ‘whooooo.’ I saw a bunch of lights behind it,” said Lewis. “I said, ‘That’s a high-speed chase right there.'”

The pursuit came to a crashing halt a few miles away.

“All of a sudden, ‘boom!’ I turned around and started running, because I know all the shrapnel was going to go everywhere, and I don’t know if the car is about to flip,” said Lewis.

Thankfully, everyone survived.

“I immediately helped him get out of the [SUV], make sure he was OK,” said Lewis.

Meanwhile, police said, the driver and passenger of the stolen truck took off on foot.

Detectives said both suspects were later located and taken into custody. They were identified as 22-year-old Isaac King II and 20-year-old Terrance Thornton. As it turns out, Thornton has a hold from Orange County.

As of late Saturday night, King and Thornton are locked up at the Broward County Jail. They face a list of charges.

