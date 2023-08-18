FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida worker is speaking out and sharing his story after danger on the job left him trapped underground, and rainy weather may have been to blame.

Plumber Stanley Hightower spoke with 7News about Thursday afternoon’s frightening ordeal in Fort Lauderdale.

“It was like a tidal wave when it came in there. It was scary,” he said.

7News cameras captured the victim just minutes after his risky race-against-time rescue.

“I didn’t know how much air he had left. I didn’t know the condition of the tunnel,” said a co-worker, “so that was worrying me the most: how much time he has left.”

The incident happened just off Federal Highway, near Northeast 21st Avenue.

The owner of Bob Smith Plumbing said his workers were doing underground work on a condominium building when the rain and lightning forced them to shut down operations.

Hightower, who was still feet underground, said he was climbing out of a man-made tunnel when water started gushing in, leaving him trapped and terrified.

“I told them to shut it down, then I was getting ready to come out, but by the time I was getting ready to come out, that’s when the whole front gave way,” he said.

Hightower said he had no choice but to crawl in the opposite direction.

“When the water got too high, I went to the back, put my air mask on,” he said.

That’s when Hightower’s co-workers heard him screaming and raced to the tunnel to try and get him out.

“I called 911, and it was a group of workers. One guy jumped, then it was three, then it was five, then it was 10,” said a co-worker. “Everybody got buckets, shovels, and we put dirt right in front of the tunnel so the water couldn’t continue to go in.”

After about 30 minutes, nearly a dozen men, along with fire rescue personnel, were able to pull Hightower out.

“I didn’t want to lose him. He’s more than just my co-worker, he’s more like family,” said a co-worker. “I just couldn’t have that on my hands, so I did what I needed to do to make sure he got out.”

Hightower, who has been a plumber for six years, said he’s thankful he made it out and grateful for the rapid response.

“My blood pressure was up, but I’m good to go now,” he said. “I’m thankful for the fire department, my workers. I wouldn’t put this for someone else to go through.”

Hightower said he was not hurt during the rescue or while he was underground.

