FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were left injured and one person died after a pair of boats erupted in flames at a Fort Lauderdale marina.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire at 1900 SE 15th Street on Monday evening.

Officials said they received numerous calls reporting a boat at the Lauderdale Marina had caught fire following an explosion just before 6 p.m.

“A boat explodes. There’s a boat on fire and there were people on the water,” said FLFR Deputy Chief Garret Pingol.

A video, provided by witnesses, shows the massive flames and the chaos that ensued after the boat exploded.

The boat fire injured multiple people and spread to a second vessel.

Five victims were transported to local hospitals, three of whom suffered traumatic injuries and were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Those victims’ condition remain unclear.

In Earthcam video, it appears a sixth person slips into the water as the fire rages, prompting an all-hands-on approach to find them.

“In conjunction with Broward Sheriff’s Office law enforcement, multiple dive teams are in the water and are searching multiple potential areas where the person might be missing,” said Pingol. “We were able to access video from the boat dock, find some last-seen points and make our best effort to conduct a dive operation.”

On Monday night, officials said the male victim, who had been missing in the water, was found dead by dive crews. The man’s identity has not been released.

The fire has been extinguished, officials said.

Witnesses said the blast was shocking.

“It was like a boom, kind of, and I turned around and the whole dock was already on fire,” said a male witness. “It was engulfed in flames.”

“I heard it, obviously! It was loud, man. It was crazy!” said another witness.

A woman, who was on a boat right next to the one that exploded, said she had to evacuate with her family.

“I was screaming, screaming and then they told us we have to get out right away. I was trying to focus to see where my family was,” said Maria Sans.

Tamer Dimiati, a waiter at a nearby restaurant described what he witnessed.

“I was actually taking an order as soon as the boat exploded,” he said. “All I saw was the boat just explode and the top of the boat went up and it came back down and the boat went into flames. I ran out there to try to see if anybody needed help. One guy was on fire, another person was in the water, I mean it was like chaos.”

The dock is known as a refueling station. A similar fire broke out on the dock earlier this month.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

